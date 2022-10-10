Problems with a new warden system has caused major issues in a Houghton Regis state-of-the-art housing scheme for the over 55s, a family has claimed.

The situation has come to light after a daughter said she had been struggling for almost a year to get her 84-year-old mother moved to the new All Saints View scheme.

The council blamed ‘intermittent faults’ with the warden call system, and says it will not move any more residents in until they can ensure their safety.

All Saints View in Houghton Regis

Laura Jayes says her mother has had three falls in her old property, which is now unsuitable for her needs and “is in desperate need of a move to a place with care on site and more suitable for her lack of mobility.”

She said: “For over a year now I have been waiting for a moving date for my mother to move into All Saints View, despite constantly chasing all they say is 'no update' 'no indication of any moving date'.

"Despite residents having been moved in from Red House Court in March no one else has been allowed to move in even though the flats are finished.

"My mother has been housebound for almost a year since her fall, and there is a lot of stress on her and on me. She has no quality of life.”

She claimed that no one had “the decency” to give any indication of a moving date, and added: “Do they not understand that these are old people, that are having their lives put on hold and left in limbo causing immense stress and worry as well as all the pressure it is putting on me to try and get answers and also provide care and support for her?”

The home had seemed ideal for the family after they viewed it when it opened last year, providing round-the-clock care and welfare checks. Now Laura says she is having to visit her mum three times a day to supply basic and medical needs.

A spokesperson from Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “All Saints View is our new state-of-the-art independent living scheme for people aged 55 and over. Our plan was always to move residents in gradually and there is currently a small number of occupants living there.

“We’ve been experiencing intermittent faults with this system. Although we have been working closely with our suppliers, we will not move more residents in until we are completely satisfied with their solution to the warden call system, as well as the other works they’re completing. We have high standards for our independent living schemes and the safety and happiness of our residents is of paramount importance to us. Whilst it is safe for the limited number of residents currently living in the building with extra staff and regular checks, this would not be manageable if there were more residents.