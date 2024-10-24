Faulty pump to be replaced as Affinity Water apologises for Luton outages
The faulty pumps are being removed and the replacements are due to be installed today.
A spokesperson from Affinity Water said: “Thanks to the efforts of our teams to adjust the network and reroute water from other areas, most customers now have access to water, although they may experience lower pressure than usual.”
“We thank all our customers for their understanding and patience at this current time.”
The company says that it is working hard to fix the issue, which should be “resolved shortly after the new equipment is installed and fully operational”.
Yesterday, a spokesperson for Affinity Water said: "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this disruption has caused and are working urgently to resolve the issue. We appreciate our customers' patience and understanding during this time."
