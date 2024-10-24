Faulty pump to be replaced as Affinity Water apologises for Luton outages

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 09:35 BST
Water flows from a bathroom tap. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesWater flows from a bathroom tap. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Water flows from a bathroom tap. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Affinity Water says it is “actively working” to resolve the water disruption across Luton after a technical fault at its pumping station yesterday (October 23).

The faulty pumps are being removed and the replacements are due to be installed today.

A spokesperson from Affinity Water said: “Thanks to the efforts of our teams to adjust the network and reroute water from other areas, most customers now have access to water, although they may experience lower pressure than usual.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We thank all our customers for their understanding and patience at this current time.”

The company says that it is working hard to fix the issue, which should be “resolved shortly after the new equipment is installed and fully operational”.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for Affinity Water said: "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this disruption has caused and are working urgently to resolve the issue. We appreciate our customers' patience and understanding during this time."

Related topics:Luton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice