There is a large pothole by the mini roundabout in Kensworth

Concerns have been raised that potholes on the main road through Kensworth could lead to ‘tragedy’.

And these pictures show the size of the potholes on the B4540 – with one “deep enough to accommodate a coke can standing up in it”.

The snapper who captured these images said: “The potholes are huge. If a motorcycle or speeding car hits one in the dark, or when they are filled with rain there could be a tragedy.

A traffic cone warns drivers of the pothole danger

“These potholes have been present and growing larger and deeper for many weeks. One pothole is so large it dwarfs the traffic cone placed in it by concerned residents to warn drivers of the danger.

“The second pothole is by the mini roundabout and deep enough to accommodate a coke can standing up in it.

“There will be an accident if urgent repairs are not carried out fast.”

Central Bedfordshire Council has announced its new highways contractor, Milestone Infrastructure has set its first challenge to tackle the area’s potholes.

The seven-year contract, which began on April 1, includes maintaining and improving roads, pavements, rights of way, drainage, bridges, and other structures. In addition, the project team will also provide design, traffic management, winter services, street lighting services and emergency response services such as handling flooding and removing fallen trees.

A council spokeswoman said: "Freezing conditions combined with prolonged periods of heavy rain have led to an increase in potholes which residents have been helpfully reporting to the council. As part of the new contract, Milestone Infrastructure’s primary focus will be on fixing these potholes and we apologise in advance for any delays residents may experience whilst the teams undertake this work.

"Due to the continued cold and wet weather conditions, further potholes are likely to appear, so residents who notice a new pothole on the Central Bedfordshire road network are asked to report them on Fix My Street, so the council can investigate them further and repair them if appropriate. Any potholes already reported do not need to be reported again."

In an emergency, dangerous potholes or other safety-related issues can be reported to the council’s highways 24-hour emergency team on 0300 300 8049.