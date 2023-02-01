The National Trust has a tree-mendous idea to keep your youngsters entertained during the half term holiday.

It is organising a Tremendous Trees - and how to grow them event at Dunstable Downs from 11 – 19 February, 10.30am – 3pm at just £2 per trail sheet.

Join members of the Trust and learn about the new tree planting at Chute Wood.

A spokesman said: “Trees are amazing, not only do they live for hundreds of years, but they also give us oxygen, slow down climate change and are home to many birds and animals. Learn about how you can look after trees and what threats they face. Get to name our newly planted trees and then take a seed to plant at home and grow your very own tree.”

From wintery adventures in nature, outdoor family trails and welly wanders, to seasonally inspired crafts, activities and games, there are lots of events and activities on offer this February half term.

Whether you’re exploring our miles of woodland, coast, gardens, and landscapes as a family on cold, crisp winter days, or looking for indoor activities and a warming lunch to escape from the rain, whatever the weather we’ve got something to entertain the kids on a family day out.

