Fertility rate rises in Luton – as it reaches new record low in England and Wales

The fertility rate rose in Luton last year, new figures show.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the rate for England and Wales fell to a historical low for the third year in a row.

Earlier this year, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson called for Britons to have more children sooner, warning of the "worrying repercussions" of declining fertility rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New figures from the Office for National Statistics show the total fertility rate in Luton stood at two children per woman in 2024.

A baby's feet peeking out of a shawl. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

It was up from 1.93 the previous year, and it was the highest rate in England and Wales.

The total fertility rate is defined as the average number of live children women would expect to have across their childbearing life.

Separate ONS statistics from earlier this year show 3,632 live births were recorded in Luton in 2024 – a 5 per cent increase on 3,464 the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales, the total fertility rate stood at 1.41 last year – down from 1.42 in 2023.

It means the rate fell for the third year in a row to reach a new record low, and it is the lowest figure since comparable data began in 1938, according to the ONS.

This is despite the number of births increasing slightly last year, from 591,072 in 2023 to 594,677 in 2024.

But the size of the overall population rose which meant fertility rates across the two nations fell overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also reveal regional disparities in the rate and its evolution.

As most regions saw a drop in their total fertility rate last year, London and the West Midlands region recorded an increase from 2023.

At a local authority level, Luton was followed by Barking and Dagenham in London (1.99) and Slough in Berkshire (1.96).

Meanwhile, the City of London had the lowest rate (0.32), followed by Cambridge (0.95) and Brighton and Hove in East Sussex (0.97).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Ceely, ONS head of population health monitoring, said: "Fertility rates in England and Wales have been in overall decline since 2010.

"The total number of births increased last year, for the first time since 2021, but this was offset by population growth.

"As a result, fertility rates fell overall, and are now at the lowest rates on record."

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson called for Britons to have more children sooner, warning of the "worrying repercussions" of declining fertility rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told The Daily Telegraph in June: "A generation of young people have been thinking twice about starting a family, worried not only about rising mortgage and rent repayments, wary not only of the price of fuel and food but also put off by a childcare system simultaneously lacking in places and ruinously expensive."

The figures also show the standardised mean age of mothers in England and Wales was 31 years last year, while for fathers it was 33.9.

It means both standardised mean ages increased by 0.1 years from 2023.