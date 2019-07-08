Fifty year reunion for Vauxhall’s Lands End to John O’Groats runners in Luton

A man from Luton who ran from John O’Groats to Lands End with 11 other Vauxhall apprentices in 1969 is organising a reunion to mark 50 years since the event.

Paul Orme is inviting the Vauxhall apprentices to the Jolly Topers in Round Green, Luton, on Saturday, July 13, for a reunion.

Vauxhall runners in 1969

He said: “It has been 50 years since we ran from John O’Groats to Lands End, we ran to raise money for BE motor and cycle benevolent fund.

“We managed to meet 25 years ago at the Jolly Topers and I hope we can do it again.

“Hopefully we can get as many of us together as possible, it will be 7.30pm and if anyone needs more information they can contact me on rjpaulorme@hotmail.com.”