Film reveals Dunstable High Street's transformation after multi-million pound improvement scheme

New paving and seating has been built

Created by Central Bedfordshire Council, the promotional movie “Dunstable: A New Perspective” celebrates everything Dunstable. It showcases the High Street improvements, the investment in other projects, and all the attractions and hidden gems.

The commentary for the film is provided by local people talking about what makes their town special.

A traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony by partners involved in the council-led project took place on Saturday while hundreds of residents and visitors enjoyed a fantastic family fun day in Dunstable Town Council’s markets area. This event thanked residents and businesses for their patience during the High Street improvement works.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Communities, said: “We're proud of our Dunstable improvements that take the town to a new level. We continue to invest in the future of Dunstable to support businesses, entice visitors, boost the economy, create new jobs, and importantly offer positive change to benefit residents.

“Dunstable has wonderful attractions and appeal which the new promotional film encapsulates perfectly. We are making great places across Central Bedfordshire.”

Residents and businesses wanted their High Street to be more attractive and a safer experience, reducing the sense of vehicles dominating the road. They wanted a café culture with more greenery and wider pavements making the town safer for pedestrians to move around. The council has done this through its £7million High Street improvement scheme.

The scheme was funded by Homes England, National Highways, SEMLEP, the Local Growth Fund, and Anglian Water.