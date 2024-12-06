Go Bowling's alley and car park in Dunstable is closed this weekend while filming on TV series Slow Horses takes place

Go Bowling’s premises and car park in Dunstable is closed this weekend, while filming takes place on the AppleTV+ show Slow Horses.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue’s website confirms Go Bowling, located at Grove Park on Court Drive, will be shut until Monday December 9 due to "a private hire."

BBC News reports that film crews will be using the car park for the shoot, which runs until Sunday (December 8) – but that star Gary Oldman is not expected to be in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC is reporting that the venue is being turned into a casino, although publicists for the show did not respond to their request for comment.

The spy thriller series is based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, and along with Gary Oldman stars Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas.

In October it was announced that the programme would be renewed for a sixth series, based on the sixth and seventh books in the series Joe Country and Slough House.