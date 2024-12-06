Filming on AppleTV+ show Slow Horses shuts Dunstable bowling alley
The venue’s website confirms Go Bowling, located at Grove Park on Court Drive, will be shut until Monday December 9 due to "a private hire."
BBC News reports that film crews will be using the car park for the shoot, which runs until Sunday (December 8) – but that star Gary Oldman is not expected to be in the town.
The BBC is reporting that the venue is being turned into a casino, although publicists for the show did not respond to their request for comment.
The spy thriller series is based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, and along with Gary Oldman stars Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas.
In October it was announced that the programme would be renewed for a sixth series, based on the sixth and seventh books in the series Joe Country and Slough House.