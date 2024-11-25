Final day of music and messages as Luton and Dunstable Hospital Radio stops broadcasting this weekend

After 60 years on the air, L&D Radio presenters will hang up their headphones for the final time this week as the station stops broadcasting.

The volunteer-led L&D Radio began in Harpenden in the 1960s and broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, across Luton and surrounding villages.

The station and its volunteers play music, read news, have educational speakers and send messages to people staying on the wards.

In an announcement last week, volunteers revealed their plans to close the station.

Keith Bowden presenting L&D Radio from Futures House, in Marsh Farm.

Glyn Davies, station manager, said: “We had to move out of the hospital into Marsh Farm Futures House, so we started paying rent, which added to the cost of running the station – that’s gone over £10,000 a year. Ever since the pandemic, we struggled to get new volunteers into the world of radio."

He explained: “It's very sad news, but it's something that I support, because it's been a struggle since COVID to raise the funds. There are very limited grants available to us.”

For the final time this week, Saturday morning presenters, Terry and Jackie, will do their usual ‘House Party’ programme, just as they have been for more than 30 years.

To the loyal listeners, Glyn said: “We’re sorry that we haven't got the funds or the staff to continue, but we've enjoyed their company for a good number of years."

With a sad twist on the L&D’s catchphrase ‘Making your day with your favourite music’, Glynn said: “So Saturday will be the last time we make their day.”

Tune in to the final day of music and messages on Saturday, November 30.

And listeners are being invited to pop in and see the team before they come off the air.

Glyn added: “We're inviting our listeners to pop in and see us. We're inviting former members of the group, which goes back a fair way, and anybody that wants to get involved wants to come and see us and say goodbye, be welcomed with open arms.

"If they wanted to give us a call, the station’s number is 01582 582313.”