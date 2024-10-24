The SKF factory on the final day for employees. Picture: Justin Langdon

After more than 100 years of production in the town, SKF has said goodbye to around 300 workers at its factory in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swedish-based SKF confirmed that its “dedicated colleagues” left the ball bearing manufacturing factory in Sundon Park Road yesterday (October 23).

Ian Peverill, Managing Director of SKF UK, said: "Today marks the final day of production at our Luton factory, and it is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to our dedicated colleagues. This day is particularly poignant as we reflect on the generations of families who have contributed to the success of SKF Luton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company revealed plans last May to move its operations to Poland, by the end of 2024 with a staged process of closing down the factory and axing around 300 jobs.

Mr Peverill added: “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to each and every one of our Luton factory team members for their hard work, dedication, and years of loyal service. They have consistently gone above and beyond, and their contributions will always be remembered with pride.

“While SKF will continue to have a presence in Luton, the absence of our factory colleagues will be deeply felt. We wish them all the best for their future endeavours and thank them for their invaluable service."

When the closure was announced, Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, said: “The news that SKF’s Sundon Park factory will be closing by the end of 2024 is another major blow for the manufacturing sector in our town.”