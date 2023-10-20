Regional developer Hampton Brook has landed the final tenant at its 37,000 sq ft office headquarters building at Luton Airport, having invested over £10 million in its refurbishment.

London Luton Airport Operations Limited (LLAOL) has now taken a further 11,766 sq ft of Grade A accommodation within Percival House, having initially leased 12,155 sq ft for its new headquarters; consolidating multi-site operations on the Airport, where it is responsible for the operation and management of the same.

This expansion coincides with the approval of the Airport's plans to increase passenger capacity, bringing significant employment and economic benefits to the local region. LLAOL applied to increase passenger numbers from 18 million to 19 million per year and following a local inquiry, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Secretary of State for Transport has just concluded that planning should be granted.

Ian Jackson, Director of Hampton Brook, said: “We originally acquired this property which was left vacant when Monarch Airlines collapsed and have since invested significantly in transforming the three-storey office building to deliver an exceptional high standard of accommodation.”

“Having let the final space to LLAOL demonstrates a continued demand from business for best-in-class buildings in key locations and particularly those well-placed for the transition towards a low-carbon future. The extensive work undertaken at Percival House has reduced its carbon intensity whilst creating an enviable workspace.”