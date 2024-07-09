Find out about plans for 2,100-home development near Luton at drop in event this week

Illustrative image of a central street from the East of Luton Strategic Masterplan. Picture: Bloor Homes and The Crown Estate

Opponents of a 2,100-home residential community development within a mile of the outskirts of Luton will have the chance to examine the proposals in detail at a drop-in event this week.

A mixed-use residential community development would be created on land allocated for housing at Cockernhoe in north Hertfordshire under a strategic master plan of the Crown Estate and Bloor Homes.

The East of Luton site is allocated in the adopted North Hertfordshire Local Plan, according to the estate’s web pages on the project, with a proposed full completion date of 2037.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drop-in event is due to be held at Cockernhoe Memorial Hall in Mangrove Road on Thursday (July 11) between 3pm and 8pm.

The revised strategic master plan is expected to be considered by the North Herts District Council project board later this year, explained a website for the project. The board will decide whether or not to endorse the document.

It added: “We invited feedback from the local community on our draft strategic master plan during a public consultation held earlier this year. This included three previous public drop-in events in February at local venues.

“All feedback received from the consultation has been considered, and we have updated the strategic master plan. This latest public drop-in event is to update people on the revised scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further public consultation will be held after this point where local residents will have the opportunity to comment on the more detailed proposals, as the current planning applications are amended later in the year.”

The draft master plan provides a site-wide framework for planning applications. Many elements of the scheme are set out in the Local Plan itself, including the need to deliver approximately 2,100 high-quality new homes.

Of these, 40 per cent will be affordable. The project also includes three new schools, a net gain in biodiversity, parkland, sports facilities and a network of public green spaces.

Feedback was requested around the housing mix and design, the schools, community facilities, local connections by bus, for bicycles and pedestrian routes, the open space and recreation areas, and the local infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website added: “Our vision for the site is a neighbourhood set in the current landscape framework with a distinctive identity, sensitively designed and providing much-needed housing for families. The quality of the spaces created will make it a great place to live.

“A core focus of the draft master plan is to create a sustainable landscape for people and nature, which retains, protects and improves the local environment.

“We will keep current vegetation wherever practicable, while planned green corridors have been designed to encompass the hedgerows and trees, as well as to integrate rights of way and new active travel routes.