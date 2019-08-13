Find out about what St John Ambulance can offer at Luton open evening

St John Ambulance needs more adult volunteers to support its activities with young people in Luton.

The charity also has opportunities for young volunteers to join a brand new youth unit in the town.

St John Ambulance

Cadets are the charity’s volunteers aged between 10 and 17, who are taught first aid and a number of other important life skills by youth leaders at a regular weekly meeting.

No prior first aid or volunteering experience is required for any of these roles as all necessary training will be given at a weekly meeting. Applicants for youth leader roles must be aged 18 or over and will be required to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check. They will also be taught first aid.

To support this recruitment drive, an open evening is planned on August 15 between 6pm and 9pm at The Farley Community Centre, Delphine Close, Luton.

Those unable to attend can also contact Matt Stevens, St John Ambulance Area Manager, at matt.stevens@sja.org.uk to arrange a discussion.

Matt said: ‘Volunteering as a Cadet is a great way to pick up a whole range of new skills and our current Cadets often find this training perfect for preparing for a future career in the healthcare sector.”

To find out more: www.sja.org.uk/youthroles.