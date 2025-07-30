‘Find your float’ campaign launched to help prevent drownings in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) marked World Drowning Prevention Day by running a range of events at Box End Park in Kempston.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coinciding with the start of the school summer holidays, the aim was to help warn and inform the public and partner agencies of the dangers of open water.

World Drowning Prevention Day (July 25) provides the opportunity to highlight the tragic and profound impact of drowning on families and communities and to offer lifesaving solutions to prevent it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign this year is ‘Find your Float’ to recognise that everyone floats differently and by practising how to float in a safe and supported environment, people can learn what floating looks and feels like for them, better preparing them for an emergency situation.

The event was held at Box End Park, Kempston, last Friday

Specially trained firefighters ran the sessions to increase knowledge about water safety. Events included people entering the water to try out ‘find your float’, the Vision VR vehicle showing a water safety video and fire crews demonstrating the correct methods to deploy a throwline with some handy tips for people to try. The event was attended by Bedford White Watch and The Drowning Prevention Group from Bedfordshire Police and The Royal Lifesaving Society. Later Bedford Corn Exchange and Bedford Fire Station were lit up in blue to remember those who had sadly lost their lives and raise awareness. Area Commander Rob Hulatt, Head of Prevention and Protection, said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, alongside our response partners, decided to use World Drowning Prevention Day as a platform to emphasise water safety messaging on a local level.

"We know that during the summer people like to get out and enjoy the many rivers and lakes in our county, but we would urge the public to do this safely as one person drowning is one person too many.

“We also wanted to publicise the numerous throw lines, reach poles and information signage which are situated around bodies of water in the county. If you see someone in trouble do not attempt to get into the water to rescue them yourself, call 999 and ask for the fire service.” The public are urged to keep an eye out for missing or damaged lifebelts along the river, and asked to report it promptly to Bedford Borough Council via the council’s online reporting form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran Bryant, Portfolio Holder for Housing & Regulatory Services, said: “World Drowning Prevention Day reminds us all of the importance of water safety and collective responsibility. Bedford Borough Council is committed to working with partners and the community to educate, raise awareness, and maintain crucial safety measures like lifebelts to save lives.” > World Drowning Prevention Day is observed on 25 July each year to raise awareness about drowning, a leading cause of death, and to highlight life-saving solutions. Globally, an estimated 236,000 people drown annually, with children and young people disproportionately affected. In the UK, there were 193 accidental drownings in 2024, with more fatalities occurring in inland waters than at the coast, according to the National Water Safety Forum.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.