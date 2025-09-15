Fire probe after Luton house damaged in blaze

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:06 BST
Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.placeholder image
Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters have started an investigation into a blaze that damaged a house in Luton at the weekend.

Crews were called to a fire in Dewsbury Road just after 5.30pm on Sunday (September 14).

The blaze started in the garden alley and spread to the kitchen of the two-storey home.

The kitchen was around 30 per cent damaged by fire while the rest of the property was completely affected by smoke damage.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will look into the cause of the fire.

Related topics:Luton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice