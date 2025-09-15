Fire probe after Luton house damaged in blaze

Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters have started an investigation into a blaze that damaged a house in Luton at the weekend.

Crews were called to a fire in Dewsbury Road just after 5.30pm on Sunday (September 14).

The blaze started in the garden alley and spread to the kitchen of the two-storey home.

The kitchen was around 30 per cent damaged by fire while the rest of the property was completely affected by smoke damage.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will look into the cause of the fire.