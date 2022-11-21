Fire service hopes moves to Luton Ambulance Station will improve response times
It’s one of the biggest asset redeployments since the 80s
Luton Fire Service has moved one of its appliances to Luton Ambulance Station.
Research on emergency cover showed Fire Service attendance times could be improved in Luton and Central Bedfordshire by moving one appliance from Luton Fire Station closer to the north of Luton.
Station Commander at Luton Community Fire Station, Anthony Doherty said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to collaborate further with EEAST and put this data to the test to optimise our response within Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. This is one of the biggest redeployments of our assets since Stopsley fire station was built in the 1980’s.
“We are committed to ensuring the residents of Luton and Bedfordshire continue to receive a first-class fire and rescue response. We believe that whatever the result of the trial this will be a success in terms of demonstrating that we will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of public and firefighter safety.”