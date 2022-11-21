Luton Fire Service has moved one of its appliances to Luton Ambulance Station.

Research on emergency cover showed Fire Service attendance times could be improved in Luton and Central Bedfordshire by moving one appliance from Luton Fire Station closer to the north of Luton.

Station Commander at Luton Community Fire Station, Anthony Doherty said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to collaborate further with EEAST and put this data to the test to optimise our response within Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. This is one of the biggest redeployments of our assets since Stopsley fire station was built in the 1980’s.

Luton Ambulance station on Cosgrove Way