Fire service shortlisted for national award following Luton Airport car park fire
This category recognises services which have strengthened resilience and improved how it learns from major incidents.
Beds fire’s work has directly supported the debrief and learning from two major incidents – last year’s gas leak and explosion in Bedford’s Cleat Hill and the London Luton Airport car park fire in 2023.
In a statement from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, it outlined how it operational learning and assurance team has transformed how it reviews and learns from incidents.
And said through a new operational learning review board and operational evaluation board, it has clearer accountability and more robust processes for ensuring lessons identified become lessons learned.
Tina Draper, head of training and assurance, said: “This shortlisting is a real testament to the dedication and professionalism of our operational learning and assurance team. Over the past year they’ve strengthened how we learn from incidents, embedding that learning into how we train, plan and respond. Their commitment to continual improvement ensures that every experience helps us deliver the best possible service to our communities.”
The winner of the awards – run by FIRE magazine – will be announced at a ceremony in London on December 5.