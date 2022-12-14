Fire service warning after children seen playing on ice in Bedfordshire
It comes on the back of tragedy in Solihull where three boys died
The fire service is urging children to stay away from the frozen lakes in Bedfordshire.
The call comes after children were seen playing on them last night (Tuesday).
And it comes on the back of the tragedy on Sunday (December 11) where three young boys died after falling into icy water in Solihull
In a tweet from Beds Fire and Rescue last night, the service said: “We are aware of instances where children have been seen playing on frozen lakes in Bedfordshire this evening.
“Following the tragedy that occurred in Solihull on Sunday we would like to urge members of the public and children NOT to venture on to frozen water.”