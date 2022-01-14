Firefighters called to kitchen fire in Luton flat
The fire was in Cardiff Road
Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated
Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:28 pm
Firefighters were called to a small fire in a flat in Luton last night (Thursday).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue sent two appliances, one from Stopsley and one from Luton, to the ground floor flat in Cardiff Road.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called just before 7pm last night to a small fire in a flat in Cardiff Road, Luton. The fire was in a ground floor kitchen."