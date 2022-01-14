Firefighters called to kitchen fire in Luton flat

Firefighters were called to a small fire in a flat in Luton last night (Thursday).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue sent two appliances, one from Stopsley and one from Luton, to the ground floor flat in Cardiff Road.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called just before 7pm last night to a small fire in a flat in Cardiff Road, Luton. The fire was in a ground floor kitchen."

Firefighters were called to a fire in Cardiff Road (C) Tony Margiocchi

Firefighters were called to a small fire in a flat in Luton (C) Tony Margiocchi

Firefighters after leaving the house and one carrying a large fan (C) Tony Margiocchi