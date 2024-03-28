Firefighters from Dunstable rescue dummy worker from huge pile of grain in training session
Fire crews from Dunstable were put to the test as they rescued a dummy from sinking into grain as part of a training exercise.
Firefighters simulated the emergency on Tuesday (March 26) where a farm worker had suffered a medical episode and had fallen into a huge pile of grain.
The Woburn crew arrived at the store owned by Bedford Estates and Woburn Farms, along Mill Lane in Husborne Crawley, just as the dummy’s face started to sink under the grain. They used a rope system to keep its ‘airway’ open.
Dunstable Green Watch got to the scene shortly after and built rope rescue systems to recover the casualty and firefighters.
Watch Commander Matthews said: “This was a really valuable training opportunity for the crews. It provided an opportunity to test our initial Incident commanders on their decision-making skills as well as provide an interesting scenario for the work at height and technical rope rescue skills of the firefighters, in a realistic setting.”