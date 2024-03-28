A firefighter being lowered down to save the fake worker. Picture: Dunstable Community Fire Station

Fire crews from Dunstable were put to the test as they rescued a dummy from sinking into grain as part of a training exercise.

Firefighters simulated the emergency on Tuesday (March 26) where a farm worker had suffered a medical episode and had fallen into a huge pile of grain.

The Woburn crew arrived at the store owned by Bedford Estates and Woburn Farms, along Mill Lane in Husborne Crawley, just as the dummy’s face started to sink under the grain. They used a rope system to keep its ‘airway’ open.

Dunstable Green Watch got to the scene shortly after and built rope rescue systems to recover the casualty and firefighters.