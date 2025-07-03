Firefighters rescue fox cub stuck in Luton garden

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:20 BST
Firefighters and an RSPCA officer with the cub. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescueplaceholder image
Firefighters and an RSPCA officer with the cub. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue
A young fox cub was saved by firefighters this week after he got stuck between a garden shed and a concrete post in Luton.

The little animal found itself lodged between the structures in a garden in Heywood Drive.

A crew from Stopsley did some “careful manoeuvring” to free the fox – which was then was taken to an RSPCA shelter for treatment.

Related topics:LutonRSPCA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice