Firefighters rescue fox cub stuck in Luton garden

Firefighters and an RSPCA officer with the cub. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue

A young fox cub was saved by firefighters this week after he got stuck between a garden shed and a concrete post in Luton.

The little animal found itself lodged between the structures in a garden in Heywood Drive.

A crew from Stopsley did some “careful manoeuvring” to free the fox – which was then was taken to an RSPCA shelter for treatment.