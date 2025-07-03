Firefighters rescue fox cub stuck in Luton garden
A young fox cub was saved by firefighters this week after he got stuck between a garden shed and a concrete post in Luton.
The little animal found itself lodged between the structures in a garden in Heywood Drive.
A crew from Stopsley did some “careful manoeuvring” to free the fox – which was then was taken to an RSPCA shelter for treatment.
