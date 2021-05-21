Firefighters turn out in force to tackle blaze at high rise building in Luton

Firefighters from Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire were called to tackle a blaze at high rise building in Luton yesterday (Thursday).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly after 2pm yesterday (May 20) to a fire at Dorset Court. Due to this being a high rise building, a large number of resources were sent to the incident.

One fire engine and one aerial platform from Luton, two fire engines from Dunstable Community Fire Station, one fire engine from Stopsley Community Fire Station, incident command unit from Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station and one drone from Harold.

Firefighters at Dorset Court

Two fire engines were also sent from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Six fire engines including two from Hertfordshire, an Aerial Platform, an incident command unit and a drone were sent to the incident.

"The fire was located in the bin room and extinguished using two jets.

"The fire had caused smoke logging to a number of floors and was cleared by crews wearing breathing apparatus using a positive pressure fan. Police attended the incident for scene safety and cordons."

Luton Community Fire Station stated: "The fire was located at the bottom of the bin chute, this subsequently caused all floors to become smoke logged.

"Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and crews were sent in wearing breathing apparatus to clear smoke from each floor using a positive pressure fan.

"Fire crews remained on scene until all smoke was cleared from the building and the bin chutes had been assessed using a thermal imaging camera.

"Please discard of your waste safely, ensuring there is no hot material such as cigarettes as this could cause a fire and put yourself and others at risk."