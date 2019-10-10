Fireworks display to add a bit of extra sparkle this year

Luton's dazzling fireworks display is set to return next month bigger and better than ever before!

The hugely popular display will be held in its usual spot on Popes Meadow on Saturday, November 2, and starts at 7.30pm with fabulous performances from dance schools taking place from 7pm.

At the start of the display, dance and community groups will come together to perform with a backdrop of stunning fireworks lighting up Popes Meadow.

There will also be hot food, drinks and fairground rides beforehand.

Car parking is available in all town centre car parks and disabled parking is available in the tennis courts car park in Wardown Park, which can be accessed via Stockingstone Road and Old Bedford Road. Access to Popes Meadow will be via paved footpaths.

Cllr Andy Malcolm, Chair of London Luton Airport Ltd, said: “We really value the support we get from the people of Luton and are always looking for ways to say thank you. Luton Fireworks Spectacular has always been very popular and we are proud to be able to help make it happen again this year.

“It’s going to be a great evening, especially with the new entertainment, and it will be fantastic to see Luton residents coming together to enjoy this magnificent display and to celebrate the town.”

London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL), Luton Council’s airport company, has agreed to be this year’s principal sponsor, making it possible for the display to be free of charge once again. Bartham Group are in-kind sponsors for the display in 2019, providing publicity materials and advertising across various platforms.

The event remains free entry to all and gates open at 6.30pm.

The following roads will be closed between 5pm-9pm on the evening of Saturday 2 November to allow the event to take place:

> Old Bedford Road (Including Knights Field, Earls Meade & The Wickets)

> Bowling Green Lane

> Wardown Crescent (Including Alwyn Close, Greenside Park & Trowbridge Gardens)

> Havelock Road (including Wensleydale, Havelock rise and Arden place)

For more information, visit www.luton.gov.uk/fireworks.