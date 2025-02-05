Team The Pie-On-Ears take part in the The Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace. Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images for Red Bull

Children and adults are being invited to a special soapbox race this year as Dunstable Town Council celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Priory Gardens will double as a racetrack on Saturday, August 9.

Racers will zoom down the 100m track after launching off from the custom-made ramp.

The derby is free to enter and participants are encouraged to get sponsors to help with the kart building.

Residents can get involved for free as the council looks for businesses, schools, community groups as well as family and friends to work together to build a custom kart. There are two categories - juniors (eight to 17 years old) and seniors (anyone above 18). The deadline for signing up is June 2.

Winners will be awarded for the fastest time in each category and the best presented. The town council said: “We want to see speed but also creativity and fun within the teams and karts. So go wild with your designs.”

On the day, a giant screen will show the race and films. Spectators can enjoy live entertainment, stalls, a bar, and catering facilities.

The event will coincide with the council’s anniversary – 40 years of serving the town, and the council hopes to get “as many local communities as possible” involved with the race.

The council is also looking for event sponsors for the derby.

A spokesperson said: “There are various exciting options available to suit your business needs and budgets whether big or small!

“Can’t afford to sponsor an F1 car, but now is your chance to sponsor this exciting new event.”

Interested businesses are asked to contact Gina Thanky on 01582 891407 or email [email protected].