First independent college for Luton

Luton residents will have access to increased further education facilities when its first independent college opens in September.

Fairfield School of Business, one of London’t newest independent, higher education institutions based in Croydon, is set to launch its second college site in Hastings Street, Luton, after securing a £2.25million commercial mortgage with HSBC UK.

New college on Hastings Street

The new college, due to open in September, will create 12 jobs and teach approximately 300 students in Foundation Degrees in business and public health subjects affiliated with London Metropolitan University.

Spread over three floors, the new premises will feature eight class and lecture rooms, as well as providing student and career support, a learning resource centre and an academic support centre.

Syed Zaidi, Director at Fairfield School of Business, said: “Luton offers a fantastic opportunity for us to become the first independent college in the area, offering quality higher education business courses to local people looking to kick-start or advance their career.

“Business courses at London Metropolitan University are hugely popular so the new Fairfield School of Business in Luton will offer local people the chance to access these subjects on their doorstep.

“Securing the commercial mortgage from HSBC UK for our new site marks the start of our growth plans and enables us to be ready to start teaching in the new academic year.

“I’m grateful to my Relationship Manager Amit Tomar and Relationship support Officer Jill Humphrey, who were instrumental in helping my business with this very exciting new chapter.”

Martin Kilbane, HSBC UK’s Area Director for Business Banking in West London, added: “As an entrepreneurial business, Luton presented a huge opportunity for the college to expand its teaching facilities outside of London.

“With ambitious plans to continue expanding, we were pleased to provide a commercial mortgage that will allow them to be up and running in a matter of months.”