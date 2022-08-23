First look inside luxury new Houghton Regis care home with its own sky bar, vintage tea room and cinema

A new Houghton Regis care home is preparing to open its doors for the first time on October 8.

Thorn Springs care home, just off Thorn Road, will be providing a safe and welcoming home for up to 66 older people whilst employing more than 65 team members once fully staffed.

The Thorn Springs development has benefitted from a £12 million investment, with spacious en-suite bedrooms and the latest care technology.

The Sky bar at Thorn Springs

And it includes facilities including a lavish Sky Bar with far-reaching views, a vintage tearoom complete with balcony and a plush cinema room with its very own popcorn machine.

Commissioning Director at Ideal Carehomes, Maria Taylor, said: “We have had such a heart-warming response so far from local people, for both the first phase of recruitment and from prospective residents. We can’t wait to support our new residents to live their lives to the fullest as part of the Thorn Springs family!”

Stacey Linn, Managing Director at Ideal Carehomes, said: “The care and attention to detail is clear throughout our new home - all of our care homes are built with the facilities required to offer quality of life and independence to our residents. I’m confident that Thorn Springs will be a wonderful addition to the local community of Houghton Regis.”

The care home has its own vintage tea room

Maria and the team will be hosting a preview day on Saturday October 8. The open day is from 11am to 3pm - there is no need to book and guests will receive complimentary refreshments and a gift bag.