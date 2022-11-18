First Sunday Social event for Pride in Luton this weekend
Pride in Luton’s first Sunday Social this weekend (November 20) is hoping to attract as many members of the LGBTQ community as possible.
Gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender people and their supporters are invited to the Hat Factory on Bute Street this Sunday from 1 – 4pm for a friendly and sociable afternoon.
The committee behind Pride expects to make the event a regular monthly occasion and extends a warm welcome to anyone interested in attending.
Pride spokesperson Stewart Carr said: “We're pleased to launch our first monthly social, which we hope will be of real benefit to LGBTQ+ people living in Luton and the surrounding area.
'I know it will be a fun-filled, chatty afternoon and a great way to meet others from the community.
'We have big plans for more social events in the future and we're always keen to hear new ideas about things we could be doing, so please do come along and join us.”
The afternoon will be run by Rosie Besnu, co-lead for volunteering on the committee.
Pride in Luton will also assist with the World Aids Day event, again at the Hat Factory, on the evening of Thursday, December 1.
Luton's first ever Pride festival was held on June 25 and saw over 2,000 people descend on Bute Street for a spectacular outdoor festival.
Performers included Asifa Lahore, Luton's very own Jayme Hensley and drag queen extraordinaire La Voix, who headlined the event.
> For more information, follow Pride In Luton on social or visit https://prideinluton.org/.