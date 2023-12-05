The schemes begins in the wake of a multiple fatal stabbings in the town this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Youth ambassadors have rolled out the first of new their workshops at Luton Sixth Form College in the hopes of educating young people about gangs and tackling knife crime.

Att10tive Social Enterprise and its managing director, Montell Neufville worked alongside Bedfordshire Police officers to raise awareness about criminal issues affecting teenagers and young people in the town. These interactive workshops will now be rolled out to other schools and colleges in the town, as more emphasis is placed on tackling the root causes of knife crime and gang involvement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Montell said: “It is really important that we teach our young people not only about the dangers but also about the solutions to the problem. What they can do and who they can turn to for help.

Montell Neufville and Bedfordshire Police officer engaging with students. Picture: Montell Neufville

“There is a huge amount of support organisations that they are made aware of. The students at the college were really engaged and were very enthusiastic. They participated in all the activities and scenarios.”

A spokesperson for Luton Sixth Form College said: “Our students thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to take part in the workshops and work collaboratively with each other. Knife crime is an issue which sadly affects the heart of our community. Working with Att10tive gave students the opportunity to share ideas on how we might help others to choose better pathways and seek support when they need it.”