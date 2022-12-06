His Majesty The King arrived to flag-waving crowds lined outside Luton Town Hall this morning (Tuesday, December 6).A choir from St Matthew’s Primary School sang festive tunes as King Charles’ royal car pulled into the town centre.

King Charles III was met by Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada, who escorted him as he met residents along Manchester Street and George Street.

Wearing his homemade ‘God Save The King’ shirt and matching flag, four-year-old Jack White, from Toddington came with his mum Sarah to say hello to His Majesty. Sarah said: “It’s nice for his age and lovely to meet the King.”

King Charles meets the community outside Luton Town Hall. Imag: Olivia Preston

The King greeted and spoke to members of The Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion, Luton Town Football Academy, veterans and cadets.

The crowd roared and waved their flags as King Charles approached, shaking hands and greeting them as he walked.

Jaimani Tailor, 63, and her mother-in-law Madhuben Tailor, were lucky enough to get a handshake. Jaimani said: "It’s an amazing experience. We are so attached to the Royal Family.”

She added: “For him to take the time and meet everyone is lovely.”

King Charles meets the community outside Luton Town Hall. Imag: Olivia Preston

Gita Dahyabhai, from Milton Keynes, who works for Luton Borough Council, was over the moon to shake his hand.

On the steps of the town hall, the King was greeted by Mayor of Luton Sameera Saleem.

A band from Luton Sixth Form College sang during the King’s visit.

Jacqui Harding, 60, Luton: “It’s brilliant! He’s only human but it feels special. He asked if we were alright and if we were cold. His hands were lovely and warm.”

Jack White, a fan of King Charles. Image:Olivia Preston

One resident, Anita Patel, was complimented by the King for her ‘very patriotic’ flag draped over her shoulders.

After seeing the King, Klaudia-Anna Wandachowicz said: “He’s so cute.”

Not all in the crowd were doting fans, Marc Scheimann wanted to use the visit to highlight Luton’s issues especially the removal of homeless people from the town ahead of the King’s visit.

Marc said: “I wanted to tell King Charles that this is not the truth he is seeing. The reality is that this is a very dirty town with lots of mess with a council that says, ‘We don’t have the budget to do anything.’. When the King came here, they had the money to clean this street 24 hours a day from Sunday to Tuesday.”

Jaimani Tailor, her mother-in-law Madhuben Tailor and Gita Dahyabhai. Image: Olivia Preston

He added: “I want him to know the reality and that homeless people were moved off George Street and taken away. I want him to know the mess we all live in. I want the council to be embarrassed."

Anita Patel and Klaudia-Anna Wandachowicz. Image: Olivia Preston

