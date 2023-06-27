A Flamingo Fiesta is set to take place to commemorate National Children's Carnival Week.

On Saturday (July 8), families can take part in free activities that promote creativity and education – while celebrating the world of flamingos at the Hat Gardens.

Flamingos are a much-loved motif of Luton – the iconic birds graced The Mall (then known as the Arndale Centre) when it first opened in the 70s and now fly at the Hat Gardens.

The newly opened Hat Gardens became the proud home of the ‘Arndale’s’ famous pink flamingos

The UK Centre for Carnival Arts will be hosting a flamboyant Flamingo Mask Making Workshop, between 12pm and 4pm. Children can unleash their creativity and design masks with the free materials provided. At 2pm, experts from Whipsnade Zoo will be delivering an educational talk about the natural habitats, behaviours, and insights of flamingos.

Cllr James Taylor, portfolio holder for Inclusive economy at Luton Council, said: “Luton’s internationally renowned carnival means that carnival arts hold a special place in our town and I am thrilled to see them being celebrated in our new pocket park as part of National’s Children’s Carnival Week.”

Liam Pattullo, a presenter at the zoo, said: “Whipsnade Zoo is excited to be attending Luton Council’s ‘Flamingo Fiesta’ next month, to share our knowledge about this incredible species. Whipsnade is home to a flamboyance of 34 flamingos, including Gladys, who is about to turn 54, making her the zoo’s oldest animal.

