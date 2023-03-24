Flamingos' return to Luton approved - but council criticised for installing them early

Five pink flamingos suspended over a prestigious regeneration project in Luton were removed because of a problem with the fittings, a meeting heard.

The borough council also lacked the required planning permission for the reintroduction of the historic wading birds to the town centre.

But a meeting of the local authority’s development management committee was told the reason for taking the flamingos down was a “fixings” issue.

Flying high - but not for long. These flamingos were taken down for safety reasons after there was a glitch installing them. PIC: Ricky Lee Brawn

Councillors were considering LBC’s full plans to have the five flamingos suspended by the River Lea, with lighting for night-time, at the Hat Gardens on the former Silver Street car park.

Planning officer Jonathan Hill explained: “The site received planning permission for the deculvating of the River Lea and creating a new public open space, after the car park was demolished in July 2020.

“Multiple additions to the site have been discharged since then by the local planning authority.

“The flamingos would be located on a terraced retaining wall structure to the south of the river bank and suspended from steel arms fixed into the second tier of the wall.

“It would create a unique art feature in the Plaiters Lea conservation area and generate interest and intrigue in this site.

“These models were used with the opening of The Mall in the 1970s and have been restored to their original condition.

“Historic England didn’t object, but raised concerns about extra street furniture and its impact on the conservation area.

“This wouldn’t result in material harm to the surrounds and would be consistent with the objectives of the cultural quarter, as well as town centre policies.

“An objection referred to the design, the impact on the nearby memorial, and harm to the park and conservation area,” he added. “It’s not considered the plans would screen the memorial or detract passers-by from seeing it.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor, who chairs the committee, noted the flamingos were made of papier mache before and asked how they would stand up to being outside.

Mr Hill replied: “A resin material has been used to restore and protect them. The maintenance condition will ensure they’re kept to a reasonable standard.”

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain said: “It would be a major positive development here and encourage families to visit the town centre. With the opening up of the river, this would provide added value.”

Labour Dallow councillor Alia Khan referred to the development as “bringing in a huge element of heritage and history back into the town”.

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks described it as “typical of the council’s attitude to planning applications for its own projects that these went up long before the proposals came to committee”.

He said: “The Town and Country Planning Act is treated as an administrative inconvenience. I find it completely unsatisfactory. The council should follow the same rules it expects everyone else to abide by.

“I know the flamingos have been taken down, but that was because of a problem with the fixings. It was nothing to do with the planning consent.”