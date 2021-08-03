Flirt with reality TV over for Luton Love Island contestant Medhy

Medhy Malanda, 24, was one a group of tempting newcomers for the Love Island cast

Belgian-born Medhy Malanda, 24, plays American football and joined the show as one of a second group of guests at the Casa Amor resort - a 'twist' which promised to turn relationships upside down.

But after failing to spirit away any of the ladies from their beaus, Medhy was one of a group of unmatched newcomers who exited the programme.

The rising sports star was in good spirits on the show's 'Aftersun' follow-up and has told fans to "stay tuned" for his next adventure.

On Instagram, Medhy posted: "Feels good to finally be back home with my family, quarantining of course in line with government guidelines. I want to start off by saying thank you for the overwhelming amount of support during my time in Love Island.

"I know you guys were ready to see me shake the room up in that Villa but nonetheless I have no regrets.