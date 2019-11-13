Fly-tipper jailed for 16 weeks for dumping rubbish at two sites in Central Bedfordshire

Fly-tipper Peter Smith, 37, formerly of Hitchin Road, Arlesey, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison following a successful prosecution by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Luton Magistrates’ Court heard the offences dated back to 2015 when Smith dumped bin bags, wooden pallets, doors, carpet, mattresses, building materials and household waste at Etonbury Farm, near Arlesey and Sundon Road, Streatley.

Mr Smith admitted four charges, the four offences, under two sections of the Environmental Protection Act, occurred after members of the public had hired Smith to dispose of their rubbish which he then fly-tipped.

Appearing via video link from prison, where he is serving a 54-month sentence for eight counts of burglary, he apologised for the 2015 offences, saying they occurred around Christmas time when he had no money.

As well as the 16-week sentence, which he will serve after his current term of imprisonment is complete, Smith was ordered to pay £300 in compensation to the council and an £80 victim surcharge.