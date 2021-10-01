Flying visit to Luton as Pointless star Alexander Armstrong sets concert world record

It was a far from Pointless exercise when TV star and Classic FM presenter Alexander Armstrong put on a special airside concert for night-shift workers at London Luton Airport.

The performance took place on the apron under the wing of an easyJet aircraft in the early hours of the morning, as part of a world record attempt raising money for Global's Make Some Noise charity.

The airport's airside operation's team enjoyed the short musical interlude from the host of BBC quiz Pointless before getting ready for the first wave of morning departures.

The airport was chosen as one of the venues for the successful record attempt, which saw the presenter, performing 24 concerts across 24 hours in a variety of locations in London and the South of England.

The challenge began at 12noon on Thursday, September 30, and ended at 12noon today (Friday) at Classic FM’s HQ in the capital as Alexander celebrated the return of live music by singing his favourite songs at some iconic locations and a few unexpected places too.

The Music Marathon has so far raised more than £60,000 for Global’s Make Some Noise, which improves the lives of disadvantaged people by supporting small and local charities across the UK.

Alexander Armstrong at Luton Airport

