Focus on Jazz is bringing a night of soul to Luton with US star Darien Dean

Focus on Jazz is presenting an evening of live soul music with US Soul and R&B Star Darien Dean on Friday, November 29, in Luton, at The Bear Club.

US star Darien Dean will be performing at The Bear Club as Focus on Jazz presents ‘Searching for our Jazzy Souls’.

Darien Dean is coming to The Bear Club

The Soul and R&B singer will be on stage with the Keith Bazari Band and DJ Paul Goldmith and MC Lee Drummond.

Darien has been touring his 2nd album, Departures, to sell-out audiences across Europe and South East Asia, and he has graced famous stages such as Ronnie Scott’s in London and Bizz’Art in Paris.

His duet “The Last Song” with Tiffany T’zelle topped every Soul chart in 2018 with extensive radio play on all major Soul radio stations across the world and Focus on Jazz is proud that Darien has chosen to come the Bear Club in Luton to perform.

Doors open at 7pm and singer/songwriter Tremaine, from Bedfordshire, will be performing before Darien takes to the stage at 9pm.

Tickets are £25 in advance and more on the door, visit: ww2.theticketsellers.co.uk.