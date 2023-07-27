"Foodbanks are a crucial community safety net" says Luton MP as she visits Hockwell Ring foodbank

A Luton MP spoke to foodbank volunteers about the current high demand during a visit last week.

Sarah Owen, Labour MP for Luton North, visited the Generously Blessed food bank in Hockwell Ring on Friday (July 21). The MP was invited to lend a hand and meet with volunteers and food bank users to hear about what resources are required to run the service.

She said: “Food banks are a crucial community safety net that steps in when all else fails – and that should not be as in demand as they are. Thirteen years of disastrous economic policy from the Government has again and again fallen on the shoulders of the most vulnerable, with more people than ever being forced to rely on foodbanks for their most basic needs.

Sarah Owen stood alongside volunteers at the Generously Blessed foodbank in Hockwell Ring.

“The generosity of the community in supporting those in need through Luton’s independent foodbanks stands testament to our town’s kind and giving nature, even during a time when crisis after crisis affects resources and donations.”

She added: “I will always support the hugely important work done by Luton foodbanks and encourage those who can to join me – but I will also always champion anti-poverty to build a future where they are no longer needed”

Akele Christine, who manages the foodbank, said she has seen an increase in people needing support. She said: “The Hockwell Ring foodbank started about three months ago. I have had professional people including nurses asking for help with food parcels, and some departments of the council attend to help their recipients.”