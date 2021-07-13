Football centre in Luton acquired by new company

The PlayFootball site in Stopsley has been taken over by a new company

A new deal has seen football pitch operator Powerleague take over the centre near Stopsley High School with immediate effect.

Powerleague states it plans upgrades, including new LED lighting as well as its exclusive 'Power Pitch' playing surfaces - which it claims to be the best artificial playing surface in the industry.

Football players will also have access to the new Powerleague app which launched this year.

All existing employees at the site will remain in their positions with transitions onto market-leading software taking place in the next few weeks.

Christian Rose, Powerleague CEO, said “This site acquisition is huge step for us, and we’re delighted that we can bring Powerleague to everybody in Luton

"We know how important these facilities are to so many in the community and we look forward to welcoming new and existing players to the centre.

“After a long and difficult pandemic for everybody in the area, it is so important to us that we are able to offer players an opportunity to return safely to the health and social activities that they enjoy.

“We’re so proud of our small-sided football facilities and we know how beneficial it can be for the physical health and mental well-being of everybody in Luton.”

The announcement of the agreement with PlayFootball also saw Powerleague take operational control of other sites in Colchester and Bury, with two additional sites set to be completed within the next week.