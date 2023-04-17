A group of Luton men have lost a combined 335 pounds or 152kg in weight – almost 24 stone – over the past year thanks to a football-focused healthy lifestyle programme.

The MAN v FAT football club, which meets every Monday at the Lea Manor Recreation Centre, Northwell Drive, is aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5 and currently has 53 men signed up.

One of those involved is Dean Atkins, who has now lost 16.7kg – or nearly three stone – since joining the programme.

“It's been a great opportunity for me to get fitter whilst doing something that I love! It's also a place where I have met genuine friends who I will keep in touch with for many years to come,” he said.

“This isn't just a great weight loss tool; it is also great for the mental health aspect as well. If you are looking to better yourself in either weight loss or improve your mental health, it’s the place to be. We have WhatsApp groups full of encouragement and each league has a dedicated coach that drives every individual to push themselves. We also have things like meal plans, warm up exercises, and many other things to help people achieve their goals.

“I have met new people who are some of my nearest and dearest friends. Through losing weight it made my mental health improve so much, it gives you that added drive once you've hit your first milestone to then move the goal posts and create a new target to achieve. It's also made me a lot more body confident. Previously, I would have been very hesitant to take my shirt off at barbecues or swimming pools.”

MAN v FAT, an FA-affiliated scheme, currently has 8,500 players taking part in nearly 160 leagues across the UK.

Before matches, the players are weighed, which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost. Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.