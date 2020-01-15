Foresters Friendly Society raises hundreds for Crohn's and Colitis UK in Luton

The Luton branch of mutual provider, Foresters Friendly Society, has donated £500 to Crohn’s and Colitis UK ahead of the charity’s London Winter Walk.

Members of the Luton branch raised the money over the course of their bi-monthly meetings in 2019.

Members of the Luton branch of Foresters Friendly Society presented the cheque to Crohns and Colitis UK

Richard Crowe, from the Luton branch, presented the cheque to Crohn’s and Colitis UK at the Society’s Milton Keynes and Bedford Annual General Meeting.

Martyn Fisher, secretary for the Luton branch of Foresters Friendly Society, said: “We were delighted to be able to raise this money on behalf of the Foresters Friendly Society.

"It is such a worthy cause and our branches chosen charity for 2019.

"We hope this will go some way to continue the important work Crohn’s and Colitis UK does to support those affected and their families across the UK.”

Crohn’s and Colitis UK is campaigning for improved health services and better support for healthcare professionals.

The charity also offers vital information to help anyone affected by the disease, including friends, family, medical professionals and even employers.

The 2020 London Winter Walk event on Sunday, January 19, will see 2,000 volunteers march up to 42km through London to raise awareness Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis which affect more than 300,000 people in the UK.