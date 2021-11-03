Former Caddington Councillor Richard Stay acquitted of perverting the course of justice

A former Central Bedfordshire Councillor has been acquitted of perverting the course of justice after a trial.

Richard Stay, 58, who formerly represented Caddington ward, appeared at Guildford Crown Court for a two-day hearing which concluded with the not guilty verdict yesterday (Tuesday).

The private prosecution was brought by Caddington parish councillor and blogger Patrick Smith.

Guildford Crown Court; (inset) Richard Stay

The jury of 12 heard that on May 9, 2014, a constituent came across Mr Stay drinking in the Frog and Rhubarb pub in Slip End. During their chat, Mr Stay told him that a charity was rumoured to be 'a front for paedophiles' - unaware that the man was recording him using a mobile device.

Over three years later, in December 2017, the constituent - who was frustrated with Mr Stay about another issue - shared the recording with Mr Smith, who published a story on his website Caddington Village News.

Mr Stay complained to police about the article and made other allegations of harassment against Mr Smith. On January 2, 2018, he wrote to the blogger - describing the quote as 'wholly false' and 'without a shred of truth'.

The following day, Mr Smith was arrested by Bedfordshire Police on a charge of making a malicious communication. However, the trial against him at Luton Magistrates Court collapsed on April 30, 2019, after he brought along the recording - showing Mr Stay had in fact said the comment.

Mr Stay retired as a councillor in May 2019 and now lives in Norfolk.

In evidence, Mr Stay told the court he had no memory of saying the comment about the charity and he had not knowingly made a false statement to police.

He said: "I've already accepted that it was an inappropriate thing to say. I never believed it and I never repeated it to anyone."