Former England footballers and cricketers featured in a charity cricket match in Luton earlier this month, which has so far raised more than £35,000.

The match between St John Fishers and Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club featured appearances from former England footballers Mick Harford and David James, and former England cricketer Monty Panesar, who was born in the town.

It was held in memory of five members who represented both clubs with distinction - Phil Milton and Andrew Cox, who both represented St John Fishers, and Pankaj Patel, Dipak Parsooth and Lakeram Bishun, who all represented Luton Town and Indians.

Proceeds from the match went to the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably, which helps people affected by suicide.

The fixture was won by Luton Town and Indians by four wickets and was notable for former England goalkeeper James scoring 36 runs during a partnership of 75 with St John Fishers captain Dave Hoskins.

The match was preceded by an exhibition twenty overs per side fixture played by the England Disability Squad.

The day also featured family entertainment, including food and drink, fun stalls, a mascot race, a raffle, live music, the dhol drummers and sci-fi and fantasy cosplay.

