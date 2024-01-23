Former Luton mayor receives British Citizen award for volunteering work in the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Luton mayor has been awarded for his ‘outstanding’ voluntary work in the community.

Tahir Mahmood Malik received The British Citizen Award for Services to Community after raising over £100,000 for charity. The ceremony took place on Thursday, January 18 at the Palace of Westminster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Citizen Award was set up in 2015 to recognise exceptional individuals who work to make a positive impact on their communities and society.

Former Mayor of Luton Tahir Malik receiving his British Citizen Award for Services to Community (BCAc).

As well as organising youth sports tournaments and community events, Tahir has worked to bring cohesion across multi-faith communities in Luton. He served as a councillor in the town for 12 years and was deputy mayor before progressing to mayor in 2019.

Tahir said: “I am humbled to be amongst 28 extraordinary people selected for the distinguished British Citizen Award; a nationally recognised award in the United Kingdom for individuals who demonstration extraordinary leadership and social activism work in their communities and beyond.

"I can not express how immensely honoured I feel to receive this. I absolutely love the work I do for our wonderful community and I will keep doing this to bring positive changes to their lives in my capacity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Volunteering our time to support a cause we are passionate about is something we will never regret. It enriches our lives and connects us to people and ideas that will positively impact our perspective for the rest of our lives.

“I would like to take this opportunity to dedicate this award to all the unsung heroes, the volunteers who are sacrificing everything, their time, money, and efforts for others and sometimes never get any recognition."

The award was given to Tahir by Leighton Bonnett, air freight director at Uniserve, who said: “Tahir Mahmood Malik, a true community champion, has dedicated a remarkable 25 years to fostering unity and empowerment in Bedfordshire. His tireless efforts, from fundraising to fostering interfaith harmony, showcase a commitment that transcends generations.