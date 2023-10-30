Former Luton music teacher will hear his concerto played at St James in Piccadilly

He was head of music at Cardinal Newman

Former Cardinal Newman head of music John Rand will have his concerto No 5 played by the New London Orchestra at St James in Piccadilly in November

When he was head of music at Cardinal Newman, former teacher John Rand produced many exciting musicals – Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell and Grease, to name but three.

Now he is to have his own work – Rand Piano Concerto No 5 – played at the prestigious St James in Piccadilly on Thursday, November 16, alongside Brahms German Requiem.

John says: “All seven of my piano concertos have been played in public with amateur orchestras,

"But this will be a first with the fully professional New London Orchestra which has a distinguished recording and concert track record.

"The church is also famous for its concerts and appearances on Netflix.”

His Concerto No 5 – inspired by Beethoven and Brahms – is in three movements and was composed in 2010. It was premiered two years later by soloist Alan Brown who will be doing the honours again in November.