Former Luton music teacher's concerto to be performed by London orchestra

Published 21st Feb 2025
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 12:44 BST
A pianist, composer and former head of music at a Luton school is having one of his pieces performed by an orchestra in London next month.

John Rand, the former head of music at Cardinal Newman, was very pleased with the online response when one of his other pieces was performed in 2023.

He has composed seven piano concertos and film scores. And now, the New London Orchestra will play another one of his pieces in a London church.

The 24-minute piece was originally for a movie in the early 2000s, but it was reworked into a concerto.

He explained how he is feeling about the performance: “It's excitement, anticipation mixed up with it being a pretty scary experience to make sure it all comes off.

"It's easy on the ear. It's nothing like normal 20th-century atonal music. It's very traditional.”

John’s piece will be played at Holy Trinity Church in Sloane Square on March 13.

