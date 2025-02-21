Former Luton music teacher’s concerto to be performed by London orchestra

Former Cardinal Newman head of music John Rand. Picture: John Rand

A pianist, composer and former head of music at a Luton school is having one of his pieces performed by an orchestra in London next month.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Rand, the former head of music at Cardinal Newman, was very pleased with the online response when one of his other pieces was performed in 2023.

He has composed seven piano concertos and film scores. And now, the New London Orchestra will play another one of his pieces in a London church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-minute piece was originally for a movie in the early 2000s, but it was reworked into a concerto.

He explained how he is feeling about the performance: “It's excitement, anticipation mixed up with it being a pretty scary experience to make sure it all comes off.

"It's easy on the ear. It's nothing like normal 20th-century atonal music. It's very traditional.”

John’s piece will be played at Holy Trinity Church in Sloane Square on March 13.