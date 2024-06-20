Luton-born hockey umpire Rachel Williams has achieved her ambition to umpire at the Olympics

Former Luton Sixth Form College pupil Rachel Williams, 34, has had many milestone moments during her illustrious hockey career.

These include being the first woman to umpire a men’s World Cup Final and umpiring the opening match in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Now comes an even more remarkable achievement – she has been selected to umpire at the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Luton-born detective has paid a high price to reach this prestigious pinnacle.

She decided to take a break from the day job so she could concentrate on her goal of being at the Olympics and explains: “I had used up my annual holiday allowance and taken unpaid leave to make the most of opportunities at national, continental and international levels.

“I wanted to allow myself the time and space to study and grow as an umpire and a human being. This meant selling my house, motorbike and car and moving to New Zealand to become a student. I wanted the best chance to make it to Paris . . . which wasn’t guaranteed.”

Last September she found out her hard work and sacrifice had paid off when it was announced she had been selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her reaction – after going over the congratulatory email four times in case she’d mis-read it – was to be overwhelmed with gratitude and pride.

Rachel went to Brunel University after completing her studies at Luton Sixth Form College.

She’s always loved sport and played hockey at county level while still at school.

She started umpiring in 2006 and began volunteering for England Hockey’s Youth Panel. In 2012 she passed her Umpire Level 3 certificate – the highest in England. Two years later she gained her international badge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year saw many more triumphs – she umpired at the Pro League in Argentina and was appointed to her second indoor World Cup in South Africa. She was also awarded the title of England Hockey Official of the Year for her contributions to the game and making female umpiring history.

Her proud mum Jane, two sisters and niece are going to Paris to support her.