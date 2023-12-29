She was found sleeping rough in the alley way of a coffee shop by NOAH outreach worker Holly, who took her to the charity’s Welfare Centre.

A former rough sleeper is calling on people to support homelessness charity NOAH’s winter apeal.

Jemima was found sleeping rough in the alleyway of a coffee shop by NOAH outreach worker Holly, who took her to the charity’s Welfare Centre. Holly says: “She was confused and scared and I stayed with her until she felt comfortable.”

Jemima admits she’d been on the streets for days or maybe even weeks. It was so cold she didn’t remember much: “But I do remember that first cup of tea Holly gave me. It felt like it was warming my entire body from the inside.”

Jemima’s story could happen to anyone. Born in Leeds, she was one of five siblings in a single parent home.

She says: “I knew my mum couldn’t support me forever and needed to focus on my younger siblings – so I tried to pull my weight. But I struggled to find a job near my home and started to look elsewhere.

“I don’t have many qualifications, but I found a job in Luton. I decided to move into a house share to save money. I’d struggled with my mental health when I was in school, but felt like I was on top of it enough to be brave and take the leap.”

She didn’t see much of her two housemates but they seemed to have lots of visitors late at night. Then she noticed things in her room were being moved around, and that money was missing.

"I realised they were taking and dealing in drugs,” she says. “I didn’t feel safe but I couldn’t afford to move anywhere else.”

Then she was made redundant.

“I was so scared and worried,” she admits. “I didn’t have any savings, and was applying for every job I could but not getting anything back. I didn’t want to tell my family – I didn’t want them to worry. I thought I could figure it out on my own.”

Her housemates said they could help cover her rent if she did odd jobs for them.

Jemima knew it wasn’t right, but was desperate: “I told myself that it wouldn’t be for long, that I would find another job soon. I started to sell my belongings, including my phone, laptop and clothes. But eventually I ran out of things to sell.’

It was at her lowest point that Jemima’s housemates coerced her into dealing drugs for them.

She says: “I started to spiral into depression, and they convinced me that taking drugs would help. At that point, I was so under their control, I just did what they said. I didn’t want to be kicked out on to the street.

‘It wasn’t long after that they started to use me in other ways. I didn’t want to admit it then, but I can see now. I was abused. It’s still hard to talk about. I took more drugs so that I didn’t have to think about it. To numb the pain.”

Eventually the landlord found out about what was happening in the house and evicted everyone. Jemima was alone and afraid, with nowhere to turn and no-one to help.

She packed a bag with the few personal items she had left, including a picture of her family back home in Leeds. She ended up sleeping on the street and recalls: “I moved around a lot. I tried to hide, to find small spaces I could disappear into. I was terrified of being around other people.

"When Holly found me, I was so out of it, I was so scared. I didn’t know the day, the time, or even where I was really. At first I didn’t want to go to the Welfare Centre. I didn’t know if I could trust the person who had just found me.”

But Holly was kind, patient and reassuring. Jemima had a shower, something to eat and was given a change of clothes. NOAH also provided a mobile phone so they could keep in touch with her while seeking somewhere secure for her to stay.

They also managed to get in touch with her family. Her sister had been trying to contact her for ages and was horrified to hear what she’d gone through.

The NOAH Team arranged for Jemima to travel back home, and even accompanied her on the journey to make sure she was safe. Jemima’s sister met her at the train station and took her home.

Jemima is now receiving the physical and mental health support she needs, surrounded by her family.

She says: “I don’t know what would have happened to me if Holly hadn’t found me that day. I had no plan. I was just doing whatever I had to do to survive. I can’t thank Holly and NOAH enough. They saved me.”

NOAH’s Winter Appeal is aiming to raise £15,000 for people across Bedfordshire who have nowhere else to turn. With your help they can provide shelter from the cold – a warm bed and safe haven for those facing the bitter chill of winter, as well as hot meals, comfort and essential supplies such as blankets, warm clothing and hygiene items.

A spokesperson says: “By donating to NOAH, you become a lifeline for people like Jemima who, despite the festive cheer around, find themselves in a cold and lonely place.

“Not only does your support change lives, but it also raises awareness about the crucial work NOAH does in our community. Together, we can be a force for change, bringing warmth and hope to those who need it most. “Let's make this winter a season of compassion, empathy, and action. Join us in making a lasting impact on the lives of those who need it most.”