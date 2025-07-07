Former rugby player from Luton marries on same Dunstable pitch where he met his wife
James Ellershaw, an ex-rugby player for Hemel Stags, got married to his partner of 10 years, Amanda, on Friday (July 4).
The couple had their official wedding at Ampthill Registry Office on what was their 10th anniversary together.
But the big event was held at Dunstablians Rugby Club, where the pair met a decade earlier.
They were both stewards at the club and connected over their shared passion for the sport and values.
In 2011, James was involved in a serious car crash in which he broke both of his arms and fractured his leg. He met his wife while he was still recovering, mentally and physically, from the incident.
The 43-year-old explained: “I was in a very low place. For me, it's a huge milestone that I have met someone who has turned my life around.
“She gave me what I wanted: Stability, a job, a family, and security.”
The Bidwell Park wedding ceremony itself was a heartfelt affair, attended by family and friends. The posts and pitch were transformed into the perfect setting for the rugby-loving couple.
For James and Amanda, having the club involved was essential.
He explained: “It's where we met, it's everything. We've run it for 10 years together, so it's been a huge part of our lives.
“It was a whole club event. The flowers were done by a lady who's one of the mums [of a young player]. The Chairman married us under the posts. The first team player helped decorate the venue.”
The happy couple is now looking forward to their honeymoon in August, fitting in around James’ job as a teacher and the rugby season.
James added: “We are so grateful and lucky to be part of such a great club that pulled together to make our day special and a little different.”
