Four Luton friends prepare for 'toughest challenge in golf' in aid of cancer charity

The four - Peter Gale, Adam Ryan, Jordan Emmett and Michael Savery - three of whom are PE teachers, hope to do Luton proud in what is billed as the "toughest challenge in golf".

It involves them playing four rounds (72 holes) of golf and walking 20 miles at Redbourn Golf Course in St Albans, all within just 16 hours.

They will be playing in memory of their loved ones who have suffered from cancer.

Peter Gale and Adam Ryan are taking on the 'toughest challenge in golf' to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Their fundraising target is £5000, which will help the life-changing staff at Macmillan to answer 257 calls and web enquiries each day from people who need practical or financial support, or just want to talk.

Peter Gale, a PE teacher and head of Year 8 at Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Luton, said: “Macmillan were superb for my family. Not just for the sufferer, but the rest of us who had to stand by and watch the deterioration of a loved one over 5 years."

Sop far, the group has already raised over £1,290 of their £5,000 target.