Four people die with covid in Luton in latest figures
There have been four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Luton.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT- 1 min read
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 806 people had died in the area by March 2 – up from 802 on the week before.
They were among 21,393 deaths recorded across the East of England.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 185,234 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 2.