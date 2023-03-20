News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
47 minutes ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
1 hour ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
1 hour ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
3 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
4 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Four people die with covid in Luton in latest figures

There have been four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Luton.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT- 1 min read
Four more people have died with covid in Luton in the past week - Stock picture
Four more people have died with covid in Luton in the past week - Stock picture
Four more people have died with covid in Luton in the past week - Stock picture

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 806 people had died in the area by March 2 – up from 802 on the week before.

They were among 21,393 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 185,234 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 2.

LutonCovid-19EnglandEast of England