Four pubs in Luton and Dunstable where you can get a pint for £2
Pub-goers in Luton and Dunstable will be happy to know that they can get a refreshing pint for just £2 for the next two weeks.
Greene King pubs are taking part in a campaign to mark the end of summer where you can enjoy a pint for a mere £2. The promotion runs for two weeks, from now until September 18.
Jolly Topers, Hitchin Road
Hansom Cab, Wigmore Lane
Jolly Milliner, Icknield Way
Ewe & Lamb, Luton Road
Olivia Robertson, Green King marketing head, said: “While we can’t guarantee that the Great British weather will get any better, we can guarantee good times ahead with our £2 Pint offer to toast the season and give reason for friends and family to gather socially before the end of summer at any one of our 700+ pubs nationwide.”