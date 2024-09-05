Four pubs in Luton and Dunstable where you can get a pint for £2

By Olivia Preston

Published 5th Sep 2024
You can enjoy a pint for £2 this September! Picture: DINESPHOTOGRAPHYplaceholder image
Pub-goers in Luton and Dunstable will be happy to know that they can get a refreshing pint for just £2 for the next two weeks.

Greene King pubs are taking part in a campaign to mark the end of summer where you can enjoy a pint for a mere £2. The promotion runs for two weeks, from now until September 18.

The four participating Luton and Dunstable pubs are:

Jolly Topers, Hitchin Road

Hansom Cab, Wigmore Lane

Jolly Milliner, Icknield Way

Ewe & Lamb, Luton Road

Olivia Robertson, Green King marketing head, said: “While we can’t guarantee that the Great British weather will get any better, we can guarantee good times ahead with our £2 Pint offer to toast the season and give reason for friends and family to gather socially before the end of summer at any one of our 700+ pubs nationwide.”

